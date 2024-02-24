Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge questionable for season opener against Red Bulls

Nashville SC listed Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Walker Zimmerman and Daniel Lovitz as questionable and Randall Leal and Ben Martino as out on its status report prior to Sunday's MLS season opener against the New York Red Bulls.

Clubs are required to submit their status reports to the league 24 hours prior to the start of each game.

Mukhtar and Surridge both left Thursday's 3-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Moca FC due to injuries, Mukhtar after experiencing hamstring tightness and Surridge after hitting a teammate and falling hard on his left shoulder. Surridge's injury appeared more serious, as he was immediately taken to the locker room after the collision with teammate Tyler Boyd.

On Saturday, Nashville coach Gary Smith said that Surridge was moving around and no longer wearing a sling, and described him as being in a "much, much better position" than anticipated after Thursday. Smith said "tomorrow might be a push" for Surridge to play, but would have a chance depending on his training and preparation Saturday.

Mukhtar's exit Thursday was merely a precaution, according to Smith. Mukhtar wanted to play through it, but with Nashville up 2-0, Smith didn't want to take the chance.

"As long as training goes well today, he's due to be involved and part of the group tomorrow," Smith said.

Zimmerman and Lovitz missed most of Nashville's preseason due to fitness concerns but the defenders appeared as substitutes in Nashville's 1-1 draw with Memphis 901 FC on Feb. 15. Neither traveled to the Dominican Republic, instead playing in a closed-door game with players from Huntsville City FC, Nashville's MLS Next Pro affiliate.

"Both of them came through very very well," Smith said. "Those guys are certainly in consideration for the group."

Per Nashville, Zimmerman is listed as having a left ankle injury, while Lovitz's designation is "not due to injury."

Leal suffered a hamstring injury while training with the Costa Rican national team in January. On Feb. 7, Smith said the midfielder was due to miss four to six weeks. Martino, Nashville's third-string goalkeeper behind Joe Willis and Elliot Panicco, was not expected to be part of the squad against the Red Bulls.

MORE: How a local artist is helping Nashville SC embrace fans with new '615' uniforms and patches

MORE: Here's what's at stake for Nashville SC in 2024 MLS season: 'Go from good to great'

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville SC injuries: Hany Mukhtar questionable against Red Bulls