Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars | Live score updates, highlights, TV, start time

Two days after coach Andrew Brunette said his team doesn't seem too interested in making the playoffs, his Nashville Predators will have a chance to prove him wrong Thursday when they face former Predators Matt Duchene and Craig Smith and the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators are coming off an embarrassing 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils, during which they twice gave up leads. The loss left the Predators still outside a playoff spot in the Western Conference and left Brunette and his team fuming.

Goalie Juuse Saros made a season-high 43 saves in that game for the Predators, who watched their lead disappear for good in the third period.

The Predators conclude their three-game homestand Thursday before heading on the road for a five-game road trip.

The Predators are 27-24-2 and have lost four of five. The Stars, who have won two in a row, are on top of the Central Division at 33-14-6.

Nashville Predators live score updates, highlights vs. Dallas Stars

AYE, AYE, CAPTAINS: Why former Predators captains Shea Weber, Mike Fisher, Tom Fitzgerald, Kimmo Timonen are in town

PLAYOFFS? Why Andrew Brunette said Nashville Predators don't seem 'interested' in making playoffs

What channel is Predators vs. Stars today?

TV channel: ESPN+

Stream: FUBO (free trial), Hulu

Predators vs. Stars start time

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule

All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central

October

10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L, 5-3

12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W, 3-0

14: at Boston, 6 p.m. — L, 3-2

17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. — L, 6-1

19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. — W, 4-1

21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m. — L 3-2

28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 3-2 (OT)

31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m. — L 5-2

November

2: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — L 4-2

4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 5-2

7: at Calgary, 8 p.m. — L 4-2

9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — L 7-5

14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — L 3-2

18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. — W 4-2

20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.— W 4-3

22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m. — W 4-2

24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.— W 8-3

26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.— W 3-2

28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.— W 3-2 (OT)

30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.— L 6-1

December

2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.— L 4-3

3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.— W 2-1

5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.— W 4-3 (SO)

7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

9: at Toronto, 6 p.m. — L 4-0

10: at Montreal, 6 p.m. — W 2-1

12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 OT

15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 6-5 OT

16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.— W 4-2

23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

29: at Detroit, 6 p.m. — L 5-4 OT

30: at Washington, 6 p.m. — W 3-2 SO

January

2: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. — W 3-0

4: vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

6: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 4-3

9: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m. — L 5-3

12: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 6-3

13: vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

15: at Vegas, 9 p.m. — L 4-1

18: at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 2-1

20: at Arizona, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

22: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. — L 4-1

25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. — W 3-2

27: at Edmonton, 3 p.m. — L 4-1

29: at Ottawa, 6 p.m. — L 4-3 (OT)

31: vs. Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. — L 4-2

February

10: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — W 5-4 (OT)

13: vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. — L 4-2 (27-24-2)

15: vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

17: at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

20: at Vegas, 9 p.m.

22: at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

24: at San Jose, 9 p.m.

25: at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

27: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

29: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March

2: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.

5: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

7: vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

9: at Columbus, 11:30 a.m.

10: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., TNT

13: at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

16: at Seattle, 9 p.m.

19: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

21: at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

23: vs. Detroit, 4 p.m.

26: vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

28: at Arizona, 9 p.m.

30: at Colorado, 5 p.m.

April

2: vs. Boston, 7 p,m,

4: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

6: at N.Y Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

7: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

9: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

12: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

13: vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

15: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

