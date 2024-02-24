NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday will be busy at Atlanta Motor Speedway as one series qualifies and two others race.

Truck and Xfinity drivers will continue their seasons with a doubleheader at the 1.54-mile track. Cup drivers will qualify for Sunday's race.

Six previous Atlanta winners are entered in Saturday's Truck Series race. Full-time drivers Christian Eckes (2023 winner), Corey Heim (2022), Grant Enfinger (2020), Matt Crafton (2015) and Ty Dillon (2012) will all try to win again and secure a spot in the playoffs.

NASCAR Daytona 500 - Media Day

Six-time Atlanta winner Kyle Busch will make his first of five Truck starts for Spire Motorsports. This will be his first Truck start on the superspeedway version of the track.

The Xfinity race will feature two-time Atlanta winner Austin Hill, 2021 winner Justin Allgaier and 2020 winner AJ Allmendinger and 2023 winner John Hunter Nemechek.

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Weather

Saturday: Sunny skies throughout the day. A high of 60 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 16 mph at the start of the Truck race. A high of 58 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 16 mph at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, Feb. 24

(Times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

11 a.m. — Truck Series

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity