NASCAR weekend schedule for 2024 Busch Light Clash

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track this weekend with the annual Busch Light Clash.

The Cup teams will compete at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the third consecutive season while the NASCAR Mexico Series teams take on the purpose-built track for the first time.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the Busch Light Clash. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022. Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch have finished on the podium in both trips to the LA Memorial Coliseum.

LA Memorial Coliseum Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed with a high of 60 degrees and a 14 percent chance of rain.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with possible showers into the night. High of 52 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain at the start of the Cup heat races.

Sunday: Rain likely with a chance of heavy rainfall. High of 58 degrees. An 80 percent chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, Feb. 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 – 8 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico Series

Saturday, Feb. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 - 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico Series

12 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1:15 – 2 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico Series practice one (No TV)

2:45 – 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico Series practice two (No TV)

4:30 – 5:20 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico Series qualifying (FS1)

6:10 – 8 p.m. — Cup practice and qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:30 p.m. — Cup Series heat race one (25 laps; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. — Cup Series heat race two (25 laps; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9 p.m. — Cup Series heat race three (25 laps; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9:15 p.m. — Cup Series heat race four (25 laps; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — NASCAR Mexico Series

1 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity