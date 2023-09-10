NASCAR: Tyler Reddick wins after late restart at Kansas

Tyler Reddick passed both Erik Jones and Joey Logano for the win at Kansas on Sunday. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Tyler Reddick stole a win at Kansas on Sunday with a three-wide move heading to the white flag.

Reddick restarted fifth on the green-white-checker restart after his team had pitted for four fresh tires. He passed Joey Logano and Erik Jones coming to the white flag after both drivers had restarted ahead of Reddick because of two-tire pit stops.

Denny Hamlin finished second after he was leading the race comfortably over Reddick with less than 10 laps to go. The race went to overtime after Chris Buescher had a flat tire. Hamlin, the co-owner of Reddick’s 23XI Racing car, restarted alongside Reddick after also taking four tires, but he had a terrible restart and wasn’t able to challenge for the win.

The win means Reddick has clinched advancement to the second round of the playoffs along with Darlington winner Kyle Larson. Four of the 16 drivers in the playoff field will be eliminated after the final race of the first round on Saturday at Bristol.

Reddick's victory was also the third time the No. 45 car has won at Kansas in the past four races. And all three of those wins have come with different drivers. Kurt Busch won in the spring of 2022 in the No. 45 while Bubba Wallace got his second career win in the fall while driving the No. 45 in place of Busch after Busch suffered a concussion during the summer.

Hamlin, meanwhile, is the only driver who has won at Kansas in the last four races who hasn't been in the No. 45 car. By finishing second on Sunday, Hamlin is 49 points ahead of 13th in the points standings and should advance to the second round barring an epic disaster at Bristol.

Martin Truex Jr. finishes last

Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. finished last on Sunday after a tire puncture sent him sliding into the wall in the opening laps of the race.

Truex’s car was taken to the garage by a tow truck after the crash which meant that he couldn’t rejoin the race. By finishing last, Truex only earned one point and is now seven points behind Kevin Harvick for the 12th and final spot in the second round of the playoffs ahead of Bristol.

Race results

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Erik Jones

4. Kyle Larson

5. Joey Logano

6. Chase Elliott

7. Kyle Busch

8. Christopher Bell

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Alex Bowman

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Ross Chastain

14. Ty Gibbs

15. William Byron

16. Daniel Suarez

17. Aric Almirola

18. Ryan Preece

19. Chase Briscoe

20. Carson Hocevar

21. Justin Haley

22. Corey LaJoie

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Cole Custer

25. Todd Gilliland

26. Michael McDowell

27. Chris Buescher

28. Ty Dillon

29. Sheldon Creed

30. AJ Allmendinger

31. Austin Cindric

32. Bubba Wallace

33. Austin Dillon

34. JJ Yeley

35. Harrison Burton

36. Martin Truex Jr.

Points standings

1. Kyle Larson (Win at Darlington)

2. Tyler Reddick (Win at Kansas)

3. Denny Hamlin, 2,099 points

4. William Byron, 2,097

5. Brad Keselowski, 2,089

6. Ryan Blaney, 2,081

7. Kyle Busch, 2,080

8. Ross Chastain, 2,074

9. Chris Buescher, 2,069

10. Christopher Bell, 2,069

11. Joey Logano, 2,068

12. Kevin Harvick, 2,063

13. Martin Truex Jr., 2,056

14. Bubba Wallace, 2,044

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2,041

16. Michael McDowell, 2,023