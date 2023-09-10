NASCAR: Tyler Reddick wins after late restart at Kansas
Reddick passed Joey Logano and Erik Jones after a caution for Chris Buescher's flat tire
Tyler Reddick stole a win at Kansas on Sunday with a three-wide move heading to the white flag.
Reddick restarted fifth on the green-white-checker restart after his team had pitted for four fresh tires. He passed Joey Logano and Erik Jones coming to the white flag after both drivers had restarted ahead of Reddick because of two-tire pit stops.
Denny Hamlin finished second after he was leading the race comfortably over Reddick with less than 10 laps to go. The race went to overtime after Chris Buescher had a flat tire. Hamlin, the co-owner of Reddick’s 23XI Racing car, restarted alongside Reddick after also taking four tires, but he had a terrible restart and wasn’t able to challenge for the win.
A thrilling #NASCARPlayoffs finish in Kansas! @TylerReddick is moving on! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/eJXw40dDSX
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023
The win means Reddick has clinched advancement to the second round of the playoffs along with Darlington winner Kyle Larson. Four of the 16 drivers in the playoff field will be eliminated after the final race of the first round on Saturday at Bristol.
Reddick's victory was also the third time the No. 45 car has won at Kansas in the past four races. And all three of those wins have come with different drivers. Kurt Busch won in the spring of 2022 in the No. 45 while Bubba Wallace got his second career win in the fall while driving the No. 45 in place of Busch after Busch suffered a concussion during the summer.
Hamlin, meanwhile, is the only driver who has won at Kansas in the last four races who hasn't been in the No. 45 car. By finishing second on Sunday, Hamlin is 49 points ahead of 13th in the points standings and should advance to the second round barring an epic disaster at Bristol.
Martin Truex Jr. finishes last
Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. finished last on Sunday after a tire puncture sent him sliding into the wall in the opening laps of the race.
A huge #NASCARPlayoffs moment! @MartinTruex_Jr hits the wall in Stage 1! pic.twitter.com/sXn7ZKbiwJ
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023
Truex’s car was taken to the garage by a tow truck after the crash which meant that he couldn’t rejoin the race. By finishing last, Truex only earned one point and is now seven points behind Kevin Harvick for the 12th and final spot in the second round of the playoffs ahead of Bristol.
Race results
1. Tyler Reddick
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Erik Jones
4. Kyle Larson
5. Joey Logano
6. Chase Elliott
7. Kyle Busch
8. Christopher Bell
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Alex Bowman
11. Kevin Harvick
12. Ryan Blaney
13. Ross Chastain
14. Ty Gibbs
15. William Byron
16. Daniel Suarez
17. Aric Almirola
18. Ryan Preece
19. Chase Briscoe
20. Carson Hocevar
21. Justin Haley
22. Corey LaJoie
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24. Cole Custer
25. Todd Gilliland
26. Michael McDowell
27. Chris Buescher
28. Ty Dillon
29. Sheldon Creed
30. AJ Allmendinger
31. Austin Cindric
32. Bubba Wallace
33. Austin Dillon
34. JJ Yeley
35. Harrison Burton
36. Martin Truex Jr.
Points standings
1. Kyle Larson (Win at Darlington)
2. Tyler Reddick (Win at Kansas)
3. Denny Hamlin, 2,099 points
4. William Byron, 2,097
5. Brad Keselowski, 2,089
6. Ryan Blaney, 2,081
7. Kyle Busch, 2,080
8. Ross Chastain, 2,074
9. Chris Buescher, 2,069
10. Christopher Bell, 2,069
11. Joey Logano, 2,068
12. Kevin Harvick, 2,063
13. Martin Truex Jr., 2,056
14. Bubba Wallace, 2,044
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2,041
16. Michael McDowell, 2,023