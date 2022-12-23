NASCAR TV Schedule: Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Dec. 26

4 a.m., Greatest Races: 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS1

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., Greatest Races: 1985 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., Greatest Races: 1990 Goody’s 300 at Daytona International Speedway (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., Greatest Races: 1994 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS1

7 p.m., Greatest Races: 2007 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

1 a.m., Greatest Races: 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS2

9 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, Dec. 28

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS2

10:30 p.m., Greatest Races: 2001 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

Thursday, Dec. 29

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive from Atlanta (re-air), FS2

12 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV

2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV

4 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV

6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV

8 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV

10 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV

Sunday, Jan 1

12 a.m, ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV