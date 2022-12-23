NASCAR TV Schedule: Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Dec. 26
4 a.m., Greatest Races: 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS1
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
7 a.m., Greatest Races: 1985 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., Greatest Races: 1990 Goody’s 300 at Daytona International Speedway (re-air), FS2
11 a.m., Greatest Races: 1994 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS1
7 p.m., Greatest Races: 2007 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, Dec. 27
1 a.m., Greatest Races: 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS2
9 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2
11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, Dec. 28
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS2
10:30 p.m., Greatest Races: 2001 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
Thursday, Dec. 29
1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive from Atlanta (re-air), FS2
12 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV
4 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV
6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV
8 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV
10 p.m., ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV
Sunday, Jan 1
12 a.m, ARCA Menards Series race (re-air), MAVTV