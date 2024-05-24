NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Charlotte

Two of the national NASCAR series are on track during a busy Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will practice, qualify and race. Xfinity Series teams will practice and qualify ahead of Saturday afternoon's race. ARCA Menards Series teams are also at Charlotte Friday for practice, qualifying and a 100-lap race.

Ben Rhodes is the defending winner of the Charlotte Truck race. Rhodes is ninth in the Truck standings as he seeks his first win of the season.

Kyle Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

NASCAR fines Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for fight, suspends three other people

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is fined $75,000 and his father is indefinitely suspended. Kyle Busch is not penalized.

Cup drivers entered in the Xfinity race this weekend are Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the evening. A high of 78 degrees and a 34% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Friday, May 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

8:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

