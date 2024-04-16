NASCAR suspends six pit crew members for violations at Texas

NASCAR has suspended crew members from three Cup teams and one Xfinity team for violations related to crew protective clothing and equipment from this past weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced one-race suspensions to the following crew members:

Zachary Yager, tire carrier on Chris Buescher's team at RFK Racing.

Jacob Holmes, tire carrier on Christopher Bell's team at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Doug Warrick, jackman on Austin Hill's Cup team at Richard Childress Racing.

Brandon Harder, fueler on Brandon Jones' team at JR Motorsports.

They were each cited for Section 14.3.1.2 A, B & D in the Cup and Xfinity Rule Books.

NASCAR requires pit crew members to wear SFI-approved uniform, shoes, head sock and/or helmet skirt, gloves, underwear and socks, along with a helmet.

NASCAR also suspended rear tire changer Calvin Teague and jackman Brandon Johnson from Kyle Larson's pit crew two races each for the rear wheel coming off Larson's car during last weekend's race.

NASCAR also announced fines to Xfinity and Truck crew chiefs for not having all lug nuts safe and secure on their vehicles after those races.

In the Xfinity Series, fined $5,000 were Phillip Bell, crew chief for Jones' team at JRM, and Patrick Donahue, crew chief for Parker Kligerman's team at Big Machine Racing.

Fined $2,500 was Chris Carrier, crew chief for Stefan Parsons' truck for Henderson Motorsports.