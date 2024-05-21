NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program opens Memorial Day weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — This Memorial Day weekend will serve as the launching pad for the NASCAR community to formally honor and recognize the United States Armed Forces through its annual NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program.

Anchoring the opening weekend is the powerful 600 Miles of Remembrance tribute, where every NASCAR Cup Series car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) features the name of a fallen service member on the windshield. NASCAR and Coca-Cola will host Gold Star Families at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including many whose loved ones will be honored in the race.

RELATED: More from NASCAR Salutes

“Coca-Cola North America cherishes the opportunity to honor the valor and sacrifice of our military heroes and their families in such a significant way each NASCAR season,” said Chris Bigda, Senior Director of Sports Marketing at Coca-Cola North America. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Speedway Motorsports, NASCAR and the racing community to show our appreciation throughout the entire NASCAR Salutes window, especially this Memorial Day weekend as we pay tribute during the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600 to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola officially kicked off with a new 30-second television spot that debuted during FOX’s broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this past Sunday. The campaign will continue celebrating the service and sacrifice of U.S. military members and their families through a multitude of at-track integrations, original content features and fan engagement opportunities through the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30. Fans can visit www.nascar.com/salutes to learn more.

“NASCAR has always displayed a deep-seated appreciation for our nation’s service members throughout its 76-year history, and we’re proud to continue partnering with Coca-Cola and our entire industry to express our gratitude for the incredible sacrifices those individuals and their families make on behalf of all Americans,” said Pete Jung, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR.

In conjunction with NASCAR Salutes, the sanctioning body has announced a new NASCAR Impact partnership with Honor and Remember to continue recognizing fallen service members and the sacrifices of their families. For more than a decade, Honor and Remember has collaborated with the NASCAR industry to host Gold Star Families at race weekends and display the organization’s dedicated symbol of remembrance — the Honor and Remember Flag — at race tracks across the country, including Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Impact this week also launched a campaign to support the mission of Sound Off, a nonprofit organization founded to help reduce veteran suicide through free and anonymous mental health support for veterans and service members. Forty-seven percent of military members who show signs of PTSD or depression do not seek help, in part because of fears related to stigma or blowback. Sound Off provides a platform where military members who would otherwise avoid mental health support can engage anonymously with veterans with similar lived experiences. NASCAR is encouraging veterans across its fan base to download the fully encrypted Sound Off app and register as peer supporters.

In addition to those mentioned above, other NASCAR Salutes activities across the industry include: