NASCAR returns to roots, celebrating its 10th throwback weekend at Darlington

shane connuck
·4 min read

NASCAR is celebrating its annual throwback weekend at Darlington for the 10th straight year.

Some of the Cup Series cars are decorated in old-school paint schemes for Sunday’s race. South Carolina’s historic race track — lauded by many as the track “Too Tough to Tame” and the “Lady in Black” — has hosted a race featuring colors and logos representing grassroots racing since 2015.

“It’s getting harder and harder to do,” said Josh Berry, who will drive a silver Harrison’s No. 4 Ford that pays homage to Rodney Childers, his crew chief. “You see less and less of them, because it takes a lot of people. There’s been a lot of them that have been done already.

“But really, it takes a partner like ours, with Harrison’s, that wants to buy into it, and is willing to change their colors and their branding to buy into that.”

Berry, whose tribute was unveiled alongside South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster last month at the Governor’s Mansion, added how honored he is to represent Childers — who fought back tears when the scheme was revealed.

Tyler Reddick (45) during qualifying for the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, South Carolina, on May 11, 2024, at Darlington Raceway.
A mustached Tyler Reddick, honoring Tim Richmond, wins pole

Tyler Reddick has always looked up to Tim Richmond.

The fast-rising 28-year-old driver felt that Richmond — who died at 34 of AIDS-related complications in 1988 — always seemed to have fun when he was in a race car.

“Whether he was at the track or away from the track, he was always living life to the fullest and was happy living the life he was,” Reddick explained after winning the pole position for Sunday’s race. “There is a lot of truth to that. If you are, throughout your week, just dreading whatever it is — it bleeds into what happens and what you take to the race track.

“Tim (Richmond) was always happy doing whatever he was doing. How he lived his life during the week, what he would do — he was having fun, enjoying himself — and that crept over into the race weekend.”

Reddick is piloting a white car with purple and orange lines on the bottom.

It models the No. 29 Ford that Richmond drove when he was a fledgling driver hoping for a permanent spot in the Cup Series in 1982. Richmond initially ran a part-time schedule with Fast Company Limited, a startup team, and went on to win 13 races, including the 1986 Southern 500, before his death.

How long will Alexa De Leon, Reddick’s fiancé, let him keep the mustache?

“We will see,” Reddick said. “I don’t think it will be long, but if I win tomorrow, I’m just going to have to keep it around. Hopefully we win, and we will cross that bridge when we get there.”

May 11, 2024; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kaz Grala (15) is pushed during qualifying for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
Starting lineup for the Goodyear 400

Position

Driver

Car Number

1

Tyler Reddick

45

2

Brad Keselowski

6

3

Chris Buescher

17

4

Ty Gibbs

54

5

William Byron

24

6

Kyle Larson

5

7

Denny Hamlin

11

8

Bubba Wallace

23

9

Ross Chastain

1

10

Martin Truex Jr.

19

11

Kyle Busch

8

12

Christopher Bell

20

13

Chase Briscoe

14

14

Joey Logano

22

15

Todd Gilliland

38

16

Michael McDowell

34

17

Ryan Blaney

12

18

Alex Bowman

48

19

Daniel Suarez

99

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

21

Carson Hocevar

77

22

John Hunter Nemechek

42

23

Austin Dillon

3

24

Corey LaJoie

7

25

Austin Cindric

2

26

Ryan Preece

41

27

Zane Smith

71

28

Justin Haley

51

29

Daniel Hemric

31

30

Erik Jones

43

31

Chase Elliott

9

32

Derek Kraus

16

33

Josh Berry

4

34

Kaz Grala

16

35

Harrison Burton

21

36

Noah Gragson

10

Corey LaJoie (7) in his throwback “Razzle Dazzle” firesuit during practice for the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, S.C., at Darlington Raceway on May 11, 2024.
