NASCAR race at Atlanta spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Ambetter Health 400
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Eastern time zone following a three-race West Coast swing — a trip that was extremely successful for driver William Byron.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver won two of three races — last week at Phoenix Raceway and two weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — and now heads to a track where he has already celebrated in victory lane: Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Byron took the checkered flag at Atlanta one year ago and seeks to become the first driver to win three consecutive races since his teammate Kyle Larson won three in a row in May and June of 2021.
The rest of the field, meanwhile, is hoping to blunt Byron's momentum and speed to victory on Sunday. Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
What time does the Cup race at Atlanta start?
The Ambetter Health 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Atlanta on?
Fox is broadcasting the Ambetter Health 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Atlanta?
The Ambetter Health 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Atlanta?
The Ambetter Health 400 is 260 laps around the 1.54-mile track for a total of 400.4 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps; Stage 2: 100 laps; Stage 3: 100 laps.
Who won the most recent races at Atlanta?
Chase Elliott led 96 laps, including the final two, beating Ross Chastain to score a win in his home state as the July 10, 2022 race ended under caution.
And one year ago, William Byron dominated, leading 111 laps, before edging Chastain by 0.145 seconds in the March 20, 2022 race.
What is the lineup for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
2. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
4. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
7. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
8. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
9. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
10. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
11. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
12. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
13. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
15. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
16. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
17. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
18. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
19. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
20. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
21. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet
22. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
23. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
24. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
25. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
26. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
27. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
28. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
29. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
30. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
31. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
32. (51) Cody Ware, Ford
33. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
34. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford
35. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
36. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Atlanta start time, TV, live stream, lineup