NASCAR penalizes No. 88 Truck team for loose lug nut

NASCAR penalized the No. 88 Craftsman Truck Series team of ThorSport Racing for a lug nut that was not properly secured after the Tyson 250 on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

As a result, crew chief Shane Wilson was fined $2,500.

Matt Crafton finished seventh in the race that was won by Kyle Larson, and the three-time Truck Series champ is in seventh place in the points standings.

The Truck Series is back in action on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).