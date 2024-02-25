NASCAR penalizes Joey Logano for glove violation; Logano will start at the rear

HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano will start at the rear and have to pass through pit road at the beginning of Sunday's race due to a glove violation, NASCAR announced Sunday.

Logano qualified second. NASCAR cited Logano for violating Rule 14.3.1.1 of the Cup Rule Book. NASCAR stated that Logano's gloves did not meet SFI safety guidelines. Any additional penalties could come this week.

With Atlanta's extended pit road — pit road entry is in Turn 3 — Logano is likely to lose nearly two laps as the field races under green flag conditions.

