Jeremy Clements is no longer in the Xfinity Series playoffs because of a penalty found after his victory last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR cited Clements’ team for an intake manifold violation found after post-race inspection was completed. Clements’ victory will not count toward playoff eligibility.

NASCAR also fined crew chief Mark Setzer $60,000, penalized the team 75 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points.

With Clements dropping out of a playoff spot, Ryan Sieg moves back into the final playoff spot. Sheldon Creed is 43 points behind Sieg. Three races remain in the Xfinity regular season.

NASCAR cited Clements and his team for violating Sections 14.6.12.K and 14.6.12.U:

Section 14.6.12.K states: The intake manifold must conform to NASCAR templates, gauges, scales, fixtures, and any and all other measuring devices.

Section 14.6.12.U states: The floor of the intake manifold plenum must conform to the NASCAR Inspection Intake Manifold Plenum Plug Gauge. The NASCAR Inspection Intake Manifold Plenum Plug Gauge must fit into the intake manifold opening and contact the floor of the intake manifold plenum. The depth of the intake manifold plenum must be 4.000 (+0.000, -0.005) inches.

NASCAR penalizes Jeremy Clements for Daytona infraction originally appeared on NBCSports.com