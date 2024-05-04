NASCAR Kansas predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for Sunday's AdventHealth 400.

Kansas has been a good track for Toyotas; Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing have combined to win the last four races there.

But it's been a Gibbs vs. Hendrick battle that has dominated the first three months of the season. Will it continue on Sunday?

Here are The Tennessean's expert picks for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas:

Mike Organ's pick: Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

I picked Kyle Larson to win last week at Dover, and he came close finishing second behind Denny Hamlin, so I'm picking Larson again this week as he continues with the momentum he's had throughout the 2024 season. Along with his win at Las Vegas, Larson has two runner-up finishes and five top-5s this season.

Tom Kreager's pick: Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The guy that beat your favorite driver has become NASCAR's bad boy with Kyle Busch's struggles. But Hamlin has been so good this year it's hard to pick against him — especially at Kansas. Hamlin has four wins at Kansas, including one last year. He also has three wins this season, including at Dover last week.

Nick Gray's pick: Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Reddick doesn't race for Joe Gibbs or Rick Hendrick, which could make me look silly. But 23XI Racing has a good track record at Kansas, and Reddick has been a factor at 1.5-mile tracks so far this year. Either he or Bubba Wallace (or both) should be in the mix on Sunday. Make it five straight wins by Toyotas at Kansas.

