NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas

The Craftsman Truck Series is back in action tonight, beginning a busy weekend for NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Truck teams, competing for the first time since the season opener at Daytona, will have practice and qualifying ahead of tonight’s race.

Xfinity Series teams will have practice and qualifying today for Saturday’s race. Cup cars are on track Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Friday, March 3

Weather: Mainly sunny. High of 61 during the day. Clear skies and a high of 55 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

Garage open

10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. — Truck Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

6:35 – 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

7:05- 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

