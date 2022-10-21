NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.
The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network).
Cup qualifying and practice are scheduled Saturday during a busy day at the track. The Truck race is scheduled at 1 pm. ET, and the Xfinity race will start at 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).
Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 2:30 pm. ET (NBC).
Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)
Weather
Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 78.
Friday, Oct. 21
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series
1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice
4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying
6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
