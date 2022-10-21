Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Cup qualifying and practice are scheduled Saturday during a busy day at the track. The Truck race is scheduled at 1 pm. ET, and the Xfinity race will start at 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 2:30 pm. ET (NBC).

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 78.

Friday, Oct. 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series

1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying

6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race Dr. Diandra: Why hasn’t Ryan Blaney won in 2022? NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com