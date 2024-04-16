The NASCAR Foundation to host second annual NASCAR Day Giveathon

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR and the NASCAR Foundation are teaming up to host a 37-hour online giving event to raise funds for nonprofits across the country.

The Giveathon will begin May 14 at 8 a.m. ET and go until 9 p.m. ET on May 15. Officially known as the “NASCAR Day Giveathon,” the entire giving period will feature a multitude of bonus grants and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations as well as commemorative prizes and memorabilia for donors. Nonprofit registration is still available until May 1 at NASCARdaygiveathon.org.

The NASCAR Foundation will work with organizations in the weeks approaching the Giveathon to increase awareness of this national movement across the extensive network of passionate NASCAR fans.

“We are thrilled to bring the NASCAR Day Giveathon back for a second year,” said Nichole Krieger, Vice President and Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “It‘s always heartwarming to see what our NASCAR industry can accomplish when we all come together for the greater good. We‘re excited to build upon the success of last year‘s campaign to make an even greater impact on the communities where we live, work and race.”

Contributions will be accepted online throughout the entire 37-hour window, with donors designating their funds toward their charities of choice from the list of participating organizations. The Giveathon will also feature bonus grants and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations, as well as T-shirts and memorabilia items as incentives for donors.

NASCAR and Kaulig Giving will randomly award two $500 bonus grants every hour during the 37-hour window to charities that receive at least one $25 donation during that hour. Kaulig Giving is the philanthropic arm of Kaulig Companies and focuses on the wellbeing of children and families through charitable giving, community involvement, and partnerships with like-minded nonprofits.

Matching gift donations are made possible by the generosity of Giveathon sponsors, including NASCAR, Kaulig Giving, Jeep Beach, First Nation Group and Borkan Skahill. Matching donations will be matched up to $500 per gift on May 15 during the following hours:

8 a.m. NASCAR $10,000 Match 9 a.m. Kaulig Giving $10,000 Match 10 a.m. Jeep Beach $10,000 Match 11 a.m. First Nation Group

(veterans/military charities) $10,000 Match Noon Borkan Skahill $10,000 Match 1 p.m. NASCAR $15,000 Match 2 p.m. Kaulig Giving $15,000 Match 3 p.m. Jeep Beach $15,000 Match 4 p.m. First Nation Group

(veterans/military charities) $15,000 Match 7 p.m. Kaulig Giving $10,000 Match 8 p.m. NASCAR $10,000 Match

Donor incentives include the opportunity to be listed on the bed of the Rev Racing Gainbridge No 2. Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nick Sanchez in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at North Wilkesboro on May 18; a commemorative Helmet for the first 100 donors who contribute $750 or more; a commemorative coin for the first 300 donors of $50 or more; and a commemorative T-shirt for the first 1,500 donors of $75 or more.

To learn more about the NASCAR Day Giveathon or to register your nonprofit for the event, please visit NASCARDaygiveathon.org. Nonprofit registration closes May 1.