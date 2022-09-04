NASCAR at Darlington playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Cook Out Southern 500

It's Labor Day weekend, which means it's time for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to begin.

Drivers competed in 26 regular-season races, and 16 earned berths to the 10-race postseason, which begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion, topped the regular-season standings, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver (2,040 points) will open the playoffs as the top seed with a 15-point advantage. Team Penske's Joey Logano, the 2018 champ, earned the No. 2 seed and begins with 2,025 points.

After a monster year in his first season with Trackhouse Racing, Ross Chastain (2,020 points) will make his playoff debut as the No. 3 seed. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson (2,019 points) — the reigning series champion — and William Byron (2,014) round out the top five.

Kyle Larson (5) and Joey Logano (22) lead the field to start the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 8, 2022.

The rest of the playoff field: Denny Hamlin (2,013 points) of Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Blaney (2,013) of Team Penske, Tyler Reddick (2,012) of Richard Childress Racing, Kevin Harvick (2,012) of Stewart-Haas Racing, Christopher Bell (2,011) of JGR, Kyle Busch (2,010) of JGR, Chase Briscoe (2,009) of SHR, Daniel Suarez (2,007) of Trackhouse, Austin Cindric (2,006) of Penske, Alex Bowman (2,006) of Hendrick and RCR's Austin Dillon (2,005), who clinched the final spot with a win in the regular-season finale at Daytona.

Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the Cook Out Southern 500, Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington start?

The Cook Out Southern 500 starts at 6 p.m. ET in Darlington, South Carolina.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Darlington on?

USA Network is broadcasting the Cook Out Southern 500 and has a preview show beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Darlington?

The Cook Out Southern 500 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Darlington?

The Cook Out Southern 500 is 367 laps around the 1.366-mile oval for a total of 501.3 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 115 laps, Stage 2: 115 laps, Stage 3: 137 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup races at Darlington?

Joey Logano led 107 of 293 laps — including the final two when he bumped William Byron out of the lead on lap 291 — before holding off Tyler Reddick by 0.775 seconds in the May 8, 2022 race. And one year ago, Denny Hamlin kicked off the 2021 playoffs by edging Kyle Larson by 0.212 seconds. Hamlin led 146 laps — including the final 69 — while Larson led 156.

What is the lineup for the Cook Out Southern 500?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

5. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

6. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

7. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

8. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

10. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

13. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

14. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

15. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

16. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

17. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

18. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

19. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

21. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

22. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

23. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

24. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

25. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

26. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

27. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

28. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

29. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

30. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

31. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

32. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

33. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

34. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

35. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

36. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Start time, live stream, TV, lineup for Darlington