NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. — William Byron scored his seventh NASCAR Cup Series victory in Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.
Byron inherited the lead as several other drivers crashed while trying to take or keep the lead. That drama produced a series of cautions and restarts over the closing miles and pushed the race into overtime.
Following Byron at the finish were Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.
Darlington Cup results
NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins at Darlington originally appeared on NBCSports.com