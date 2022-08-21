NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen
In a battle of Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Kyle Larson shot into the lead by forcing Chase Elliott to the outside on a restart and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.
AJ Allmendinger finished second, followed by Joey Logano, Elliott and Daniel Suarez.
Formula 1 veteran Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish the race after being forced into a tire barrier in the course’s bus stop section. He was 37th.
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen originally appeared on NBCSports.com