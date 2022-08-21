In a battle of Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Kyle Larson shot into the lead by forcing Chase Elliott to the outside on a restart and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

AJ Allmendinger finished second, followed by Joey Logano, Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

Formula 1 veteran Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish the race after being forced into a tire barrier in the course’s bus stop section. He was 37th.

Watkins Glen Cup results

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen Kimi Raikkonen’s NASCAR debut ends in the tire barrier Kimi Raikkonen embracing challenge in NASCAR Cup debut

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen originally appeared on NBCSports.com