NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400

Kyle Larson emerged from the pack late in the race to take the lead and scored his second seasonal win easily Sunday, winning the 400-lap Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Boosted by a two-tire change as the lead group made final pit stops, Larson passed Joey Logano, who did not pit during the last pit-stop round, with 30 laps to go and sped away from the rest of the field.

Ryan Preece, the pole winner, was top dog for much of the first part of the race, leading the first 135 laps.

The race marked the return to competition of Chase Elliott, who had missed six races after breaking a leg in a snowboarding accident. He finished 10th.

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway NASCAR learns lessons with wet weather tires after Martinsville Truck race Dr. Diandra: Ryan Blaney’s winless streak could end at Martinsville

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins at Martinsville originally appeared on NBCSports.com