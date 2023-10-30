NASCAR Cup Series results, highlights: Ryan Blaney wins at Martinsville, clinches spot in Championship Race

William Byron, who advances on points, joins Blaney, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson in the Championship 4

Ryan Blaney didn’t have to win at Martinsville on Sunday to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, but he didn’t want to leave any doubt.

Blaney was dominant throughout the Xfinity 500, leading 145 laps, finishing second in Stage 1 and winning Stage 2 and the race to lock himself into the Phoenix title chase. William Byron claimed the final spot based on points, finishing 14th at Martinsville.

Blaney and Byron join Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell as the drivers who will vie for the Cup in Phoenix next weekend.

Xfinity 500 results

Blaney wins Stage 2

Ryan Blaney won the second stage of Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway and appears to be the car to beat. Blaney started the race 11th but had battled up to second behind Denny Hamlin by the end of the opening stage.

After a brief battle following a restart off Ryan Newman’s spin, Blaney passed Hamlin for good with 30 laps left in the stage.

Hamlin takes Stage 1

Denny Hamlin won the first stage of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, holding off fellow playoff drivers Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.

Hamlin, who started third, and Truex Jr., who started second, both got boy pole-sitter Ty Gibbs by the end of lap 2. Hamlin then got by Truex Jr. in lapped traffic on lap 48 and held it throughout the end of the stage. Blaney was a big mover in the first stage, starting 11th after barely missing out on the final round of qualifying Saturday.

The lone caution in the stage came on lap 105 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Harrison Burton tangled with Hamlin just behind looking to lap them.

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell already know they will race for the championship Nov. 5 in Phoenix, but six others need to win or bag a good result to join them. On the positive side of the cut line are William Byron (+30) and Ryan Blaney (+10), while Tyler Reddick (-10), Denny Hamlin (-17), Martin Truex Jr. (-17) and Chris Buescher (-43) are on the outside looking in.

Last year’s penultimate race was the scene of one of the wildest scenes in NASCAR playoff history, as Ross Chastain rode the wall with the throttle wide-open in order to nose ahead of Hamlin and qualify for the final on points.

More looks at @RossChastain's move to advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/GA0rwVRLTM — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 30, 2022

We won’t see a similar move this year, however, as NASCAR responded by outlawing the maneuver in the offseason.

Here’s what else to know ahead of the Xfinity 500:

Xfinity 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

12:30-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)

1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

1:30-2 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)

2-5:30 p.m.: Xfinity 500 (NBC, NBC Sports app)

Xfinity 500 details

Track: Martinsville Raceway, .526-mile paperclip oval in Ridgeway, Virginia

Race length: 500 laps for 263 miles

Banking: 12 degrees in the turns, none on straightaways

Stage lengths: Stages 1 and 2 – 130 laps | Stage 3 – 240 laps

Last year’s winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Xfinity 500 qualifying results

Top drivers and best bets for the Xfinity 500

Denny Hamlin needs to win or finish very close to the front in order to advance to the Championship 4, and he's headed to a track where he has won five times in his career. Understandably, he’s the favorite according to BetMGM. The Hendrick Motorsports duo of Kyle Larson and William Byron sit second and third in the points standings and have the second-best odds, with both at +725. Martin Truex Jr., who sits alongside Hamlin 17 points below the cut line, is the only other driver who enters at better than 10-to-1.

Best odds to win

• Denny Hamlin +325

• William Byron +725

• Kyle Larson +725

• Martin Truex Jr. +900

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote on the betting market earlier in the week and, in addition to the favorites, recommends backing Christopher Bell and Joey Logano +1700. Bromberg is wary of Brad Keselowski at +700 and, if you’re looking for a longshot, says Ty Gibbs is worth a look at +3000.

Denny Hamlin has the most wins of any active driver at Martinsville, with five victories. (Photo by Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Christopher Bell* – 4,110 (-)

2. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)

3. William Byron – 4,126 (+30)

4. Ryan Blaney – 4,106 (+10)

_________________________________ Cut line

5. Tyler Reddick – 4,096 (-10)

6. Martin Truex Jr. – 4089 (-17)

7. Denny Hamlin – 4089 (-17)

8. Chris Buescher – 4,063 (-43)

*-Clinched entry into Championship 4

Xfinity 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet