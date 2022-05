NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the 1.5 mile tracks on Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Last week, William Byron was moved out of the way by Joey Logano on the final turn of the next-to-last lap as Logano won his first race of the season. He's the 10th driver to win a race in 12 races.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas schedule

Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT Sunday

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5 mile oval) in Kansas City, Kansas

Length: 267 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 80 laps, 85 laps, 102 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Practice and qualifying: 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday qualifying on FOX Sports 1; 4 p.m. CT Saturday practice

Xfinity Series this week: OFF

Truck Series this week: Heart of America 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) at Kansas Speedway, 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FS1 and MRN

AdventHealth 400 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Noah Grag, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race