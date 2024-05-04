NASCAR Cup Series crew members from Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway on Sunday for the AdventHealth 400.

The 267 lap race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CT with NASCAR Hall of Famer and “The King” of NASCAR, Richard Petty serving as the Grand Marshall.

What to know if you’re going to Kansas Speedway this weekend

A few NASCAR Cup Series drivers and crew members over the years have considered Kansas Speedway their home track, including Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray and Carl Edwards.

Though there are no current Cup Series drivers from Kansas or Missouri, there are several of the team’s crew members from the surrounding areas of Kansas Speedway.

From Kansas:

Ben Weber is from Hanston, Kansas and is the front tire changer for the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team of Daniel Hemric.

Erik Jones won’t race, but will make impact at Kansas Speedway

From Missouri:

TJ Semke is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri and is the Jackman for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team for Chase Elliott. Prior to working in NASCAR, Semke attended the University of Kansas where he played football.

Chris Hall is from Springfield, Missouri and is the director of Pit Crew Operations for Legacy Motor Club teams, co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Jon Phillips is the engine tuner for the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for Chase Briscoe. Prior to working in NASCAR, Phillips worked in NHRA drag racing. Phillips is from Jefferson City, Missouri and attended Jefferson City Highschool.

