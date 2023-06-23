NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming, best bets, weather for the Ally 400
Cup Series runs its second of four points-paying night races this weekend
The NASCAR Cup Series returns after a one-week midseason break and heads to Music City for its second points-paying night race of the season. It’s just the third time the Cup Series has run at Nashville Superspeedway, and both previous races were won by Hendrick Motorsports.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Ally 400:
Ally 400 TV/streaming/radio schedule
Friday
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app, PRN)
Saturday
1-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app, PRN)
Sunday
7-11 p.m.: Ally 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app, PRN)
Ally 400 details
Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1 1/3-mile D-shaped oval), Lebanon, Tennessee
Banking: Turns – 14 degrees | Tri-oval – 9 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degrees
Length: 300 laps for 400 miles
Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Top drivers and best bets for the Ally 400
Hendrick Motorsports is well-represented in the favorites, according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson won the inaugural event there and enters the weekend, as he does most weekends, as the prohibitive favorite. William Byron has excelled at intermediate tracks this season, and Chase Elliott won at Nashville last season.
Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +550
• Martin Truex Jr. +650
• Denny Hamlin +700
• Kyle Busch +800
• William Byron +800
• Chase Elliott +850
Martin Truex Jr. has the second-best moneyline despite posting two 22nd-place finishes at Nashville, and Kyle Busch has failed to crack the top 10 at Nashville but has already won three races this season. Denny Hamlin finished sixth there last year.
Ally 400 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Weather forecast for the Ally 400
It is forecast to be warm and overcast all weekend with a 51% chance of rain both Friday and Sunday. With practice already limited in the current NASCAR weekend format, a washed-out session Friday night won’t phase any of the Cup teams. But if it rains Sunday before the race, grip could be at a premium as any rubber laid down by the support series will be washed away.