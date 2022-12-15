NASCAR announces platform to report concerns anonymously

NASCAR announced Thursday that it has partnered with RealResponse, an organization that will allow NASCAR members and others to report concerns and issues anonymously.

NASCAR said the partnership will provide any national series team members with the ability to confidentially reach out to express concerns or report issues via a communication tool. NASCAR personnel will receive the anonymous messages directly and can designate an official to respond to the concern.

NASCAR said concerns can include competition-based items such as gambling or integrity, safety and security or abuse or harassment. Individuals seeking mental health support also can respond. The identity of the industry member reaching out is protected through the RealResponse reporting program.

“NASCAR wanted to be proactive in providing a tool for industry members such as drivers, crew and other team personnel to safely reach out for help,” said Meghan Miley, managing director of racing operations for NASCAR. “In partnering with RealResponse, we now have a confidential method for reporting. We don’t have a limit to the types of reports industry members can submit, and we can ensure their privacy as they reach out for anonymous support at any time.”

RealResponse was launched in 2016 by former NCAA Division I student-athlete David Chadwick, who saw a need for athletes to have a safe and confidential way to bring feedback to athletic administrations.

