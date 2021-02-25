The myth of the Steelers and their salary cap problems

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There is no denying this offseason is going to be very tight for the Pittsburgh Steelers in terms of the salary cap. The problem is compounded by the fact the team has several premier players who are hitting free agency with very little chance to sign them.

The misunderstanding by many fans is this salary cap Hell the Steelers are facing is somehow the fault of the front office or worse yet the players. Pittsburgh has always handled their business the same way, the only change this season has been a significant cut in the salary cap due to loss of revenue thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, there are some teams with massive amounts of salary cap space this offseason despite the cuts. That was going to be there regardless. And in most cases, with only a few exceptions those teams aren’t typically competitive. Their ownership more concerned about their bottom line as opposed to wins and losses. On the other side of it you have the Steelers who always spend the cap and push it right to the limit. It just so happens this offseason the NFL moved the goalposts a little.

The Steelers have a storm to weather this offseason. No doubt about it. However, this isn’t a problem of their creation. Pittsburgh will continue the re-structures that started with Cam Heyward, work out a new contract for Ben Roethlisberger and continue with the plan. Pittsburgh never digs heavily into the first round of free agency and this time around will be no different. There will be money for the draft and to pick up a few mid-tier guys after the fact. The Steeler way.

List

5 far-too-early Steelers 2021 breakout candidates

Recommended Stories

  • Plenty of factors led O'Brien to choosing Pitt

    O’Brien held a commitment to Auburn throughout most of his senior year, but a late coaching change for the Tigers had him rethinking that decision. Pitt was in the position to make a late push for him thanks in large part to assistant coach Charlie Partridge. “He’s been on me since like my sophomore year of high school and once I de-committed from Auburn, he just chopped it up with me and the connection just got back like this,” O’Brien told reporters on Wednesday over Zoom.

  • Video: O'Brien and Johnson on being at Pitt

    Pitt freshmen P.J. O'Brien and Nahki Johnson met the media on Wednesday. Here's video of what they had to say.

  • Johnson leaves Pitt

    Xavier Johnson’s college career will end someplace other than Pitt, as the junior guard entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The news of Johnson’s departure was first reported by Craig Meyer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Pitt announced it as well. “The Pitt men’s basketball program and Xavier Johnson have mutually agreed that it is in everyone’s best interest to part ways,” head coach Jeff Capel said in a press release.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to stay in Pittsburgh

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger apparently will remain in Pittsburgh. Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes that his future there eventually be secured, too. Smith-Schuster recently told TMZ.com that he hopes to stay with the Steelers for the rest of his career. “At the end of the day, I want to have my legacy in Pittsburgh and retire there,” [more]

  • Top Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan has been paired with Jacob deGrom: 'I've been pretty fortunate'

    Matt Allan has the stuff to pitch at the top of the Mets' rotation, perhaps as soon as 2023. And as he has been paired with Jacob deGrom at spring training.

  • 3 takeaways from Ben Roethlisberger returning in 2021

    What does the return of Ben Roethlisberger mean for this season?

  • Ben Roethlisberger's agent 'happy' to adjust contract, Steelers 'would like to have him back'

    Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.

  • Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks split could happen 'soon'

    Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019. The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.

  • Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue

    The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with a back issue since the build-up to the Australian Open and was forced to skip Spain's ATP Cup ties earlier this month. "It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit from Rotterdam," Nadal said in a statement https://www.abnamrowtt.nl/en/news/headlines/48th-edition/nadal-pulls-out-of-rotterdam. "Once I got back to Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they’ve advised not to play this upcoming week."

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns in lake near Brazilian holiday home

    Jose Becker was 57.

  • Salt Lake City Stars vs. Austin Spurs - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Salt Lake City Stars vs. Austin Spurs, 02/23/2021

  • Cowboys can't avoid heavy bill due after fumbling Dak Prescott's extension

    The Cowboys don’t have much of a choice and it’s their own stubbornness that got them to this point.

  • LeBron James: Give preservation 'narrative' a rest

    LeBron James hushed self-preservation narratives Monday night following the Lakers' latest overtime loss in which the Los Angeles All-Star played more than 40 minutes for the fourth time in February. James, 36, is averaging 38.2 minutes per game this month and played 43 minutes in Monday's 127-124 OT loss to the Washington Wizards. "I think this whole narrative of 'LeBron needs more rest' or I should take more rest or I should take time here, it's become a lot bigger than what it actually is," James said.

  • Golf without Woods? Battered leg brings it closer to reality

    The PGA Tour without Tiger Woods was always inevitable purely because of age. Golf wasn't ready Wednesday to contemplate the future of its biggest star after the 10th and most complicated surgery on the 45-year-old Woods. “Listen, when Tiger wants to talk about golf, we'll talk about golf,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said at the World Golf Championship in Florida.

  • UFC Vegas 20 betting preview: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

    Gane is a solid -275 favorite at BetMGM, while Rozenstruik is at a more favorable +230.

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady expected to be sidelined until June after knee surgery

    Will Brady's knee impact his preparation for next season?

  • Woods' accident casts shadow over World Golf Championships event

    Fifteen-time major winner Woods was awake and responsive on Wednesday after a car crash the previous day in Los Angeles in which he suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula. The horrific accident stunned the world of professional sport, with some commentators speculating as to whether it could end the career of the greatest golfer of his generation.

  • It's time to stop underrating the Utah Jazz

    The Utah Jazz are the real deal. The ball movement on offense is seamless, and the way the Jazz rotate on defense, it makes it difficult for teams to get the shots they want.

  • Reports: Rockets to waive DeMarcus Cousins

    DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes pull off another comeback vs. Ducks

    The Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz. Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak scored in the shootout for the Coyotes, who also came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Ducks 4-3 in regulation on Monday. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Pitlick and Jakob Chychrun also scored for Arizona.