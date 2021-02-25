The myth of the Steelers and their salary cap problems

There is no denying this offseason is going to be very tight for the Pittsburgh Steelers in terms of the salary cap. The problem is compounded by the fact the team has several premier players who are hitting free agency with very little chance to sign them.

The misunderstanding by many fans is this salary cap Hell the Steelers are facing is somehow the fault of the front office or worse yet the players. Pittsburgh has always handled their business the same way, the only change this season has been a significant cut in the salary cap due to loss of revenue thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, there are some teams with massive amounts of salary cap space this offseason despite the cuts. That was going to be there regardless. And in most cases, with only a few exceptions those teams aren’t typically competitive. Their ownership more concerned about their bottom line as opposed to wins and losses. On the other side of it you have the Steelers who always spend the cap and push it right to the limit. It just so happens this offseason the NFL moved the goalposts a little.

The Steelers have a storm to weather this offseason. No doubt about it. However, this isn’t a problem of their creation. Pittsburgh will continue the re-structures that started with Cam Heyward, work out a new contract for Ben Roethlisberger and continue with the plan. Pittsburgh never digs heavily into the first round of free agency and this time around will be no different. There will be money for the draft and to pick up a few mid-tier guys after the fact. The Steeler way.

