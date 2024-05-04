Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in three-way photo finish

Mystik Dan (R), ridden by Brian Hernandez, Jr,, wins the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday. Sierra Leone (L) came in second and Forever Young (C) was third. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

May 4 (UPI) -- Mystik Dan finished first in a wild, three-way finish to Saturday's 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs with Sierra Leone second and Japan's Forever Young third.

Third in the Arkansas Derby, Mystik Dan got the jump on his rivals at the top of the stretch and opened up a daylight lead with a furlong to run. But the two rivals, bumping and grinding, kept coming and it took the photo finish camera to separate them.

Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom finished fourth and Japan's international racing image was burnished as it's second entry, T O Password, reported fifth.

Mystik Dan, a Goldencents colt, is trained by Kenny McPeek and was ridden to victory by Brian Hernandez Jr.