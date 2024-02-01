MWC Basketball Quick Hitters: Wednesday January 30th Results

MWC Basketball Quick Hitters: Tuesday January 30th Results

Colorado State defends Moby Arena against visiting Aztecs.

Colorado State drives MWC narrative further with home win over San Diego State Wyoming gets road win & Danny Sprinkle owns 100th win.

Conference action was in full swing Tuesday night with four matchups around the Mountain West. With a marquee lacking the heavy hitting & nationally televised battles fans are craving for as we approach February.

Tuesday night felt light on the high stakes matchups but was filled with pure Mountain West basketball. Though there were some surprises & milestones to highlight.

Wyoming 83, Air Force 72

Wyoming have made Arena-Auditorium a fortress this season. Posting a respectable 8-1 at home. They haven’t found that success on the road just yet, posting an 0-8 record on the road & or neutral court games. The Cowboys were looking for their first road win of the season as they traveled south to face Air Force inside Clune Arena. While Air Force was hoping to defend their home court & secure their second conference win.

Joe Scott has plenty of firepower in Colorado Springs this year, but in an everchanging Mountain West, it takes more than just scorers to steal a conference win. Someone didn’t tell sophomore Kellan Boylan that. Who out shot Wyoming’s D-II transfer Akuel Kot (12 1st half points, 2-3 3FGs) enroute to surpassing his career high in the first twenty minutes of gameplay (16 points, 4-7 3FGS).

“Our game plan was we were going to let 23 hit some shots, and did he do that, I was a little bit pissed in the first half, but we got it back.” Brendan Wenzel told the Caspar Star Tribune.

The second half was much of the same from Boylan. But unlike Wyoming who had two more players score double figures in the second-half. Outscoring their hosts 49-36, and achieving a milestone within the program, their first road win.

The Wyoming win placed the Cowboys in a tie for 4th place with San Diego State. A position for which the gauntlet style of the Mountain West this year can explain. As other teams lose, Jeff Linder and company seem to be figuring some things out in Laramie.

Jeff Linder had three separate players log 20+ points in Colorado Springs. Brendan Wenzel with a team high 25 points, Akuel Kot with 20 points & 5 assists & 22 points & 7 rebounds from Mason Walters. The Cowboys shot 63.2% from deep, behind a barrage of 10-15 made shots from Wenzel & Kot.

While the Falcons did their best to keep the win in Colorado. With three players in double-figures but a monster night from Kellan Boylan. Who dropped a career high 32 points off of 11-16 shooting (68.7%) from the floor and a whopping 9-14 (64.2%) from down town.

Mason Walters return has a lot to do with that, but still, I can’t see too many teams excited to face Wyoming for the remainder of conference play. As an esteemed member of the Mountain West online community phrased it, “Laramie is where the six bid Mountain West goes to die”.

The Aggies came in Tuesday as one of the toughest teams in the nation. In sole possession of first place in the Mountain West and an AP top-25 ranking for the fourth week in a row. While San Jose State is seeking their second win in conference play.

Both teams find themselves on opposite ends of the standings, but that doesn’t matter. Tim Miles group traveled west to Logan, for a potential road upset to talk about for years to come.

It was a tall task, one maybe too tall for the Spartans on Tuesday night. As things started off well, staying neck and neck with their hosts while exchanging buckets & exchanging the lead several times. They’d go into the half only down by single digits (37-30).

The Aggies separated themselves from their visitors in the second-half. A problem the Spartans have dealt with all conference slate, losing steam after half-time. They cut the lead to as low as five, before an 11-0 Aggie run just before the 18:10 mark was the buffer needed to extend that lead and eventually stomp out their opponent.

It wasn’t necessarily San Jose State’s fault either, Great Osobor had a big night with 31 points & 7 rebounds off of 9-15 shooting (32.3%) & 13-19 free throws. Joining him was Ian Martinez, who has been lights out late. Shooting 100% from the field on Tuesday, including 4-4 from deep. Not to mention Darius Brown II’s third double-double on the year, 11 points & 10 rebounds.

The Spartans struggled to generate any sort of offense. Shooting 39.3% from the floor, 21.7% from deep and only 10 free throw opportunities, they were simply outgunned Tuesday night. They still managed double figures from their backcourt, Myron Amey Jr. had 14 points & 7 rebounds & Alvaro Cardenas chipped in 11 points & 5 assists.

Danny Sprinkle’s group did a great job of taking care of the Spartans at home. They may have been favored but San Jose State has the players to light it up any given night. With the Aggies taking care business at home on Tuesday, they can now focus their sights on a visit to sunny San Diego on Saturday to display their dominance over Mountain West royalty.

No. 24 Colorado State 79, San Diego State 71

Colorado State played host to maybe the biggest Mountain West game on the docket Tuesday night. A top-half standings clash between the Rams and the visiting San Diego State Aztecs. Both teams were predestined for a place atop the Mountain West back in October.

But both programs have struggled in conference play thus far. Posting checkered conference records with quality wins along with quality losses. Tuesday night was a chance at another one of those quality wins for both sides, but that’s not how the game is played is it.

Colorado State was feeling it early, taking advantage from a possibly jet lagged San Diego State squad, by taking the early 21-7 lead midway through the first-half. The Aztecs in turn took advantage of the Rams cold hand after that, using a 10-2 run to attempt to make things closer before the half.

Colorado State was able to extend their lead to thirteen before going into half-time. Which may have been just what was needed to hold off a strong San Diego State second-half (42-42 scored).

The Rams shooting wasn’t pretty across the board, but a very respectable 53.8% from the floor and a positive assist to turnover ratio (1.8:1) gave them the edge. Not to mention stellar defensive play on the perimeter (11 steals, 9 by backcourt players).

Niko Medved’s group was led by 20 point performances from Nique Clifford & Isaiah Stevens. With Joel Scott (15 points) & Josiah Strong (10 points) playing a key supportive role. Clifford’s stat line on the night was all over the place, with 10 rebounds, 5 assists, & 4 steals to go along with his 20 point performance.

While the Aztecs had three players reach double figures in Reece Waters (17 points), Lamont Butler (16 points) & All-American candidate Jaedon LeDee (13 points). LeDee’s dip in production over his last three games (14.3 PPG during this time) is beginning to effect his teams ability to win. It’s not all up to him, but for a team renowned for their defense, there aren’t many other options on the roster who can make up for that drop.

This conference is brutal. That is all. Is something I could have said given the Ram’s 8-point win over the visiting Aztecs Tuesday night. Colorado State hasn’t had the easiest time in conference play thus far.

Sitting in fifth place with a .500 record, holding quality wins over red hot New Mexico & now San Diego State. But their win over Brian Dutcher’s squad is just another testament to what we’ve been saying all month long, “Any team. Any given night”.

It was the 40th anniversary of the Thomas & Mack Center Tuesday night. Kevin Kruger’s Runnin’ Rebels are trying to build on their road win in San Jose over the weekend in hopes of breaking into the conference’s top-half. While Justin Hutson’s Bulldogs are using every game as an opportunity to dig themselves out of the conference’s basement.

Fresno State has some pieces to make a run at a amid-table position come February’s end. like their near 7-foot duo of Enouch Boake & Eduardo Boayke down low. Along with a veteran backcourt trio who combined bring over twelve years of Mountain West experience every night. But would it be enough to ruin UNLV’s anniversary celebration?

The Runnin’ Rebels took an early lead, thanks to a 10-0 run that went unanswered for the first four minutes of play. UNLV didn’t let up, maintaining a double-digit lead for majority of the first half. That cushion turned into a 37-28 lead heading into the half.

That lead kept the Runnin’ Rebels in the lead for the rest of the game. Even as Fresno State crept back up to shrink the lead to just one with an Enoch Boakye dunk at the 10:56 mark. A ensuing 9-0 UNLV run created the winning margin and the nail in Fresno State’s tires. Kevin Kruger’s group was able to win 78-69 on their 40th Anniversary night.

Both squads utilized short benches Tuesday night. Albeit with plenty of production from their starters. UNLV was led by Kalib Boone with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists & 3 blocks as the game’s stat sheet stuffer. His sharpshooting brother logged 15 points & 13 rebounds.

For the Bulldogs, it was transfer big man Enoch Boakye with his second straight double double (16 points & 10 rebounds), his third on the year. Fresno State also had contributions from Xavier Dusell (14 points), Isaiah Pope (15 points) & Isaiah Hill with a near double double 12 points & 9 assists.

The loss makes the gap between Nevada and the three teams in the bottom half of the standings that much bigger. While UNLV was able to tie with No. 24 Colorado State in the 5th place space with .500 records in conference play.

Current MWC Standings

1-No. 18 Utah State 7-1, 19-2

2-No. 25 New Mexico 6-2, 18-3

3-Boise State 5-2, 14-6

4-San Diego State 5-3, 16-5

4-Wyoming 5-3, 12-9

5-No. 24 Colorado State 4-4, 16-5

5-UNLV 4-4, 11-9

6-Nevada 3-4, 16-5

7-Fresno State 2-6, 9-12

8-San Jose State 1-7, 8-13

8-Air Force 1-7, 8-12

