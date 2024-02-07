Mustang defensive star Cherish Haywood is improving offense: 'I'm getting more confident'

EDMOND — Cherish Haywood’s block echoed through Deer Creek’s gym like a sudden crash of thunder.

The 5-foot-11 junior forward swiftly swatted the ball, illustrating why she has a reputation as a tenacious defender for Mustang’s girls basketball team.

Then she raced to the other end of the court and delivered a layup that instantly brought the Broncos’ bench to its feet.

“She’s always been a defensive-minded player,” said Mustang coach Katie Smith. “But this year, she’s really trying to change things.”

That means Haywood is elevating her offense to match her defense. She merged both sides of her game during Mustang’s 60-31 victory Tuesday night at Deer Creek, leading the Broncos with 14 points while staying active in a defense that held the Antlers to single digits in every quarter but one.

Haywood hasn’t needed to look far for motivation.

She finds it within her family.

Haywood’s father played basketball at the University of Central Oklahoma, and the four Haywood siblings all have gravitated toward the court. Although Cherish started with volleyball, her heart led her to hoops.

“When I was younger, I would just watch my siblings play, and I was just kind of amazed,” said Haywood, the second-youngest. “It’s cool to watch your siblings play and reach goals, so I feel like I’ve always been into it.”

Mustang's Cherish Haywood (10) shoots against Putnam City North during a girls game between Mustang and Putnam City North at Putnam CIty North HS in Oklahoma City.

Mustang’s record book offers a glimpse of those fulfilled goals.

Cur’Tiera Haywood, Cherish’s older sister, set the Broncos’ all-time rebounding records, which still stands as Cur’Tiera plays college basketball for Austin Peay in Tennessee. Older brother Curtis followed his father as a UCO player, while youngest sister Lovely is a Mustang freshman who received some minutes toward the end of Tuesday’s win.

Smith wasn’t coaching at Mustang when the two elder Haywood siblings played basketball there, but she sees their influence on Cherish.

“She always wants to be (as good) or surpass,” Smith said. “They are a very competitive family. So I feel like she’s proud of her sister (Cur’Tiera), but she’s always trying to accomplish her own.”

Haywood understands the time it takes to make that happen. She said she stays in the gym after practice and also works on basketball skills with her father.

But her evolution isn’t only about individual progress. Mustang (15-6 overall, 8-4 District 6A-1) is a balanced team with several multidimensional scorers, so operating within the Broncos’ system is key.

Haywood did that against Deer Creek (5-16, 2-10), providing six rebounds and three assists as three teammates also scored in double figures. Mya Alston finished with 12 points, while Parker Simonsen and Eliana Valentin-Florence each had 11.

Six-foot-3 freshman center Adriana Radinovic led the Antlers with 12 points, but the Broncos prevented all other Deer Creek players from reaching double digits.

The Broncos showed how dominant they can be when they convert their trademark defensive plays into points. For Haywood, one thread runs through both sides of her game.

“I’m getting more confident,” Haywood said. “I feel like confidence is the main thing for offense and defense, too. (I’m) staying in the gym and just having people to lean on to help me and encouraging me to stay with it.”

Mustang’s Mya Alston (12) works up court during the Mustang Holiday Classic final round of the Girls Basketball tournament between Edmond North and Mustang in Mustang Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Boys basketball: Deer Creek 68, Mustang 58

The third quarter changed the game.

Deer Creek defeated Mustang, 68-58, with a huge momentum swing to start the second half.

The Antlers (16-5, 8-4) headed into halftime trailing, 25-24, but the Broncos’ lead quickly evaporated. Deer Creek opened the third quarter on a 20-0 run, refusing to give up any points for nearly six minutes.

Senior forward Ky Kougl capped the run with a one-handed dunk. Mustang junior guard Roman Miller finally ended it with a jumper, but the Broncos (13-8, 5-7) couldn’t crawl out of the deficit.

