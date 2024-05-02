Murray leads Cowgirls to sweep over Beloit

May 1—The Abilene Cowgirls got a pair of quality pitching efforts from both Brooklyn Haaga, and Hallie Johnson to sweep the visiting Beloit Lady Trojans last Friday night.

The Cowgirls would win game one 11-1, and complete the sweep by winning game two 6-4. Offensively senior catcher Maddie Murray led Abilene on the night as she collected six hits, and five RBI's in the double header victory.

With the pair of wins, the Cowgirls have won five straight games, and improved their record to 12-6 on the season, and 5-1 in the NCKL.

Game 1

Abilene 11, Beloit 1

Abilene controlled game one from the beginning as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, and never looked back. The Cowgirls received an impressive starting performance from freshman Hallie Johnson who limited the Lady Trojans to just one run in the game.

Senior Maddie Murray would begin her impressive night of play by driving in two runs with a double to give Abilene a lead of 2-0. Kambree Bryson would then hit a RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0 before Zoey Debenham finished the scoring in the inning with a two RBI double to push the lead to 5-0.

The Cowgirls would extend their lead to 6-0 when an error would lead to an RBI sacrifice fly by Brooklyn Haaga. Two lead off singles by Tailyn Needham, and Bryson in the bottom of the third inning would aid to a two RBI double by Debenham that pushed the lead to 8-0.

After Beloit scored their lone run of the game in the fourth inning, four straight singles by Jordan Signer, Haaga, Murray, and Bryson would extend the Cowgirl lead to 10 — 0, before a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning would add the final run for the Cowgirls for the 11-0 victory

Both Murray and Bryson would lead the team by finishing with three hits a piece in the game.

Johnson picked up the win for Abilene by limiting Beloit to one run on six hits. She didn't walk a batter and struck out one.

Scoring Summary:

Beloit 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1-6-2

Abilene 5 1 2 2 0 1 -11-12-0

2B: Walter, Debenham, Murray

SF: Haaga

RBI: Haaga 1, Murray 3, Bryson 2, Debenham 4, Keener 1.

Game 2

Abilene 6, Beloit 4

The Cowgirls used a late inning rally to break a tie in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Beloit 6-4 in the second game of the double header. Junior pitcher Brooklyn Haaga earned the win as she pitched the complete game for Abilene, allowing four runs (one earned) on 10 hits. She walked one and sruck out three.

Maddie Murray began her three hit game in the bottom of the first inning when she drove in the game's first two runs with a double to give the Cowgirls a 2-0 lead.

Both teams would then go scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when the Lady Trojans would tie the game up at 2-2.

Abilene would break the tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with aid of four straight singles by Hannah Walter, Haaga, Murray, and Kambree Bryson. They would go on to add two more all important insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with help from a pair of errors thst lead to a 6-2 lead.

A Beloit rally would come up short in their last at bat, as the two runs they scored wouldn't be enough for a 6-4 final Abilene victory.

Murray lead the Cowgirls in the game, as she collected three hits and two RBI's in the victory.

Scoring Summary:

Beloit 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 — 4-10-4

Abilene 2 0 0 0 2 2 x — 6-8-3

RBI: Signer 1, Haaga 1, Murray 2, Needham 1, Bryson 1.