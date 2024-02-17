Murray hilariously assumes twin brother's identity to avoid people originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Keegan Murray has a hilarious method to avoid people out in public.

In a conversation with NBA TV’s Chris Haynes ahead of the NBA Rising Stars Game, Haynes joked with the Kings forward about how he had “sources” that informed him of Murray’s habit to pass off as his identical twin brother and Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray in public, with efforts to dodge people asking for photos or autographs.

Now, how Keegan Murray is that from Murray?

“I’m not sure if that’s true or not,” Murray jokingly told NBA TV.

Keegan pretends to be his twin brother to avoid people😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/QuEdOtTl42 — KeeganMuse (@KeegMuse) February 16, 2024

Seconds later, the 23-year-old humorously shared why he passes as his twin brother, whom he played with at Iowa before entering the NBA.

“It’s a good pass to use. It’s a good pass to use. You got to have fun with it a little bit,” Murray told Haynes.

The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has been a sensation in Sacramento thanks to his quick ascension as a key player in coach Mike Brown’s system.

Last year, Murray capped a rookie season with NBA All-Rookie First Team honors.

Keegan’s participation in Indianapolis this weekend marks his second consecutive year participating in the NBA All-Star Weekend.

“For everyone here, it’s a good honor, especially in your first couple of years of playing,” Murray added. “Just go out here, be competitive and win like last year.”

Now, if Murray’s stock continues to rise within Sacramento and the NBA, don’t expect for him to run away from his Kris Murray identity.