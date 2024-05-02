Munoz heads to third consecutive state meet

May 1—After missing the podium last season, New Waverly senior Brooke Munoz has come back with a vengeance as she has qualified for her third consecutive state track and field meet.

Munoz finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdle last season and has bounced back to make it in the 100-meter hurdle and 300-meter hurdle this year.

"It means a lot because I see how much I progressed over the years," Munoz said. "It's seeing all the hard work I've put in pay off."

Munoz's sophomore season saw her best finish at the state meet when she ran a 45.79 for a bronze medal at the meet. While her junior season saw a missed podium, she never let up and continued to practice.

"I'm so pleased with her efforts and that she has been able to do it for three consecutive years," New Waverly girls track coach Donna Gilliam said. "Going out in her senior year is a testament to the hard work she puts in. She works hard and we are looking forward to seeing her on the medal stand."

At the Texas Relays, Munoz finished the 300-meter hurdle in 45.4 seconds and followed that up with a 45.71 run to win the Region III, 3A hurdles. Munoz also competed in the 100-meter hurdle and advanced to state for the first time. She finished that event with a 14.89 run to get second place.

Despite not getting to the podium, Munoz decides to stick with her guns and continue to run the way she knows how.

"I've done the same thing, it's gotten me this far," Munoz said. "I don't think there is a point in changing it. I've been trying to enjoy this season since it is my last high school sport."

Munoz will now run at Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium on the University of Texas campus in Austin for the fourth time in her New Waverly career and has gotten comfortable on the big stage.

"I've always enjoyed running on their track. It's a different atmosphere and you can tell everyone is there for the same reason," Munoz said.

The state running events are scheduled to start after 5 p.m. Thursday. It will be broadcast on the NFHS network.