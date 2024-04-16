Muniz player award an 'extraordinary achievement'

[BBC]

Sunday's win for Fulham over West Ham might have not grabbed the headlines amongst the surprise defeats for Arsenal and Liverpool, but it was definitely a much-needed one for the Whites.

After two defeats and a draw in relatively easy games, we were in danger of heading into a bit of an end-of-season winless death cycle.

While he did not score, Rodrigo Muniz was impressive once again for Fulham up front.

Last week, he was awarded the Premier League player of the month for March and, for us fans, it was a hugely significant moment.

It is only the third time an FFC player has won the award, with Louis Saha and Mark Schwarzer the previous recipients.

For Rodrigo to win this award is an extraordinary achievement.

This is a player who, while popular because of his infectious personality, very few gave a chance of actually becoming a serious top-flight player.

Despite his strong couple of months, I do think Muniz has much to prove.

However, considering the 22-year-old was our fourth-choice striker at the start of the campaign, I have now learned it is best to rule nothing out when it comes to Rodrigo.

Sammy James can be found at Fulhamish