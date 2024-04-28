Multiple Aggies selected in in first round of CBS Sports' 'way-too-early' 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, and for Texas A&M, four players were selected, led by star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with the 45th overall pick in the second round, now headed to the Green Bay Packers after three seasons in College Station.

Joining Cooper, defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (Cincinnati Bengals), offensive lineman Layden Robinson (New England Patriots), and wide receiver Ainias Smith (Philadelphia Eagles) were all selected in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds, respectfully.

With the Jimbo Fisher era officially in the rearview mirror, new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is equipped with a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball heading into his inaugural 2024 season. Starting quarterback Conner Weigman is leading the way after sustaining a season-ending injury after just four games last season.

According to CBS Sports' latest early 2025 NFL mock draft, junior wide receiver Noah Thomas and junior defensive lineman Shemar Turner have received projections to be selected in the middle and end of the first round next April, and based on traits alone, this shouldn't be a surprise.

With the 15th-overall pick to the Chicago Bears, a franchise that recently selected WR Rome Odunze with the 9th overall within this year's draft is still in need of a consistent red zone target, as Thomas's 6-6 200-pound frame and large catch radius make him an instant threat on the boundary. During his 2023 sophomore season, Thomas recorded 29 receptions, 359 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

With the 29th-overall pick to the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell is an Aggie through and through and will be keeping an eye on Turner's final season at Texas A&M as the versatile defensive lineman is coming off his best collegiate season yet after recording six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and two force fumbles in 2023.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Multiple Aggies selected in in first round of CBS Sports' 'way-too-early' 2025 NFL Mock Draft