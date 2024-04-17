Mulgrew hails Rodgers for steering Celtic through 'tough times'

Celtic are peaking at the right time after Brendan Rodgers showed “great management qualities” to guide them through adversity, says former Parkhead defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Following a sticky spell before Christmas, with rivals Rangers closing the gap in the title race, the champions have now lost just once in 18 matches.

Celtic face Aberdeen at Hampden on Saturday for a place in the Scottish Cup final, followed by three home games out of five in the Premiership run-in which Mulgrew feels they’ll relish as league leaders.

“Rodgers has shown some great management qualities in terms of having the boys up for the Old Firm games. When they’ve been doubted he seems to have the lads responding," said Mulgrew.

“You can clearly see the lads are onside with him. When the manager or the team are maybe going through a tough spell and people are starting to question them they seem to respond every time.

“Celtic are looking strong at the right time and the credit has to go to the manager in how he gets his players to respond to tough times and when questions are asked."

There’s no doubt in Mulgrew’s mind that the return of key players has lifted the Scottish Cup holders’ form in this crucial phase of the season.

“[Reo] Hatate looks like he’s peaking and coming good at the right time," he added.

"They seem to have a settled team, especially with their midfield and two wingers. Callum McGregor, a massive player for them, is coming back fit at a great time and [Cameron] Carter-Vickers looks like he’s got over his injury problems.

"They’re in great form as well so yeah, it’s fair to say they’re peaking at the right time."