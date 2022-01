How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Hideki Matsuyama.

The 29-year-old from Japan earned his eighth win on the PGA Tour on Sunday, claiming the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii via a playoff with Russell Henley after firing a 7-under 63 in the final round on Sunday at Waialae Country Club. With the victory, Matsuyama is the first two-time winner this season on Tour and is now tied with K.J. Choi for most wins by an Asian-born player on Tour.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii. Also, check out the top 18 money winners of all time.

