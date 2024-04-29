Have much does Zeke Elliott still have in the tank?

It's already been eight years since running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived in Dallas as the fourth overall pick in the draft. After a season with the Patriots, Zeke is back.

But what does he have in the tank?

He has had multiple years of greatness, with his first season still his best. Like all running backs, however, the wear and tear accumulates. The legs slow down. It was already noticeable in 2019, after his training-camp holdout. He didn't have the burst that he had in the past, once he got through the first level of the defense.

Last year, he averaged just under 3.5 yards per carry. This year, he's back in Dallas — and he potentially walks through the door as RB1.

They drafted no running backs. The main competition is Rico Dowdle.

It's a good story, but will it make the Cowboys a better team? At a time when they were supposed to be going all in, they're turning the clock back to 2022 — and surely hoping Zeke will be able to rewind it even farther than that.