Mtn. Ride tennis sweeps Alco; Southern beats Fort Hill; Rams sweep; FH boys, Alco girls win; MR and BW split

May 7—CUMBERLAND — Mountain Ridge defeated Allegany, 3-0, in boys and girls rain-shortened tennis action on Monday at Allegany College of Maryland.

In boys, James Chen of Mountain Ridge defeated Daniel Ly of Allegany, 6-0, 6-0, in No. 2 singles. That was the lone singles affair completed, as the No. 1 singles match between the Miners' Aiden Pirolozzi and Alco's Noah Marker was stopped due to the weather with Pirolozzi leading 6-2.

Rain also prevented the No. 3 doubles match from taking place, but Mountain Ridge won first and second doubles in straight sets to take the match.

In No. 1 doubles, Landon Shaw and Leif Sloan defeated Eoin Mowbray and Geronimo Stephens, 6-2, 6-4, and the Miners' No. 2 doubles squad of James DeCarlo/Gavin Clayton bested Liam Mowbray/Nick Wilt, 6-4, 6-1.

On the girls side of action, Mountain Ridge cruised in a pair of straight sets singles wins.

Marissa Greig routed Dunia Abdo, 6-0, 6-0, and Annabeth Hughes cruised past Andy Preaskorn, 6-3, 6-0.

Mountain Ridge won a thriller in No. 1 doubles to take the match, with Ryan Whitehead and Ashlyn Shaw outlasting Maya Hare and Chloe DeBlock, 6-1, 5-7 (10-8).

The Miners' Emma Oyer and Abby Kennell were leading Kinsey Hostetler and Hailee Ison, 6-3, 4-3, when the match was stopped due to the slick conditions. Rain also canceled the No. 3 doubles match.

Southern boys, girls beat Fort Hill, 3-2

OAKLAND — The Southern boys and girls defeated Fort Hill by 3-2 margins on Monday.

The two teams split the singles matches. Southern's Michael Nazelrod bested Gunnar Wilson, 6-0, 7-6 (8), and Fort Hill's Sam Spencer cruised past Sean Eiswert, 6-2, 6-1.

Southern and Fort Hill split the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles matches, but Fort Hill forfeited third doubles to give the Rams the match victory.

Southern's Shane Sisler/Ben Nazelrod won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 1-6 (10-1) over Liam Dawson and Tystas Sheetz, and Fort Hill's Josh Eft and Preston Crawford downed Noah Ferguson and Gus Alvarez, 6-4, 6-4.

Fort Hill won both girls singles matches. Jovie Breitfeller didn't drop a game in routing Allie Newman, 6-0, 6-0, and Aubry Spanger defeated Bella Ross 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Southern swept Fort Hill in doubles to take the match, benefitting from Sentinel forfeits in Nos. 1 and 3 doubles.

The Rams won the lone doubles match played, No. 2 doubles, in straight sets fashion. Cadence Natividad and Rylee Iden won 6-3, 6-0 over Sophia Ottoviani and Kiera Lindsay.

Southern boys sweep Allegany

OAKLAND — The Southern boys defeated Allegany, 5-0, without dropping a game Friday, and the girls match was not completed due to rain.

In singles, Michael Nazelrod beat Marker, 7-5, 6-2, and Eiswert bested Liam Mowbray, 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Ben Nazelrod/Sisler dropped just one game in defeating Eoin Mowbray/Stephens, 6-0, 6-1, and Alvarez/Ferguson cruised past Jett Loar and Evan Phiske, 6-3, 6-0. The Campers forfeited the No. 3 doubles match.

The only girls match that was completed was in No. 1 singles, which was won by Allegany. Player names and scores were not provided for that match.

Fort Hill boys, Allegany girls win 3-2

CUMBERLAND — The Fort Hill boys defeated Allegany, 3-2, and the Alco girls beat the Sentinels by the same margin on Thursday.

Fort Hill won in straight sets in both singles matches. Wilson beat Marker, 6-3, 6-1, and Spencer routed Loar, 6-1, 6-0.

Allegany won Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, but the Sentinels took the match thanks to an Alco forfeit in No. 3 doubles.

In No. 1 doubles action, Stephens/Eoin Mowbray defeated Dawson/Eft, 6-2, 6-2, and in second doubles Rishabh Patel/Phisko outlasted Crawford/Josh Steward, 7-6, 1-6 (10-6).

On the girls side, Fort Hill won both singles matches and Allegany took Nos. 1 and 2 doubles. A forfeit in No. 3 doubles again decided the match, this time going the way of Allegany.

Breifeller routed Delaney Meadors, 6-1, 6-0, and Spangler earned a straight sets victory over Preaskorn, 6-3, 6-2.

The Alco duo of DeBlock/Danica Knight beat Ottaviani and Ava Miller, 6-2, 6-0, and Anna Hilderbrand/Abelo bested Micaela Mattocks/Adaline Carder, 6-3, 6-0.

Mtn. Ridge boys, Bishop Walsh girls win

FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys swept Bishop Walsh, 5-0, and the Spartans' girls won 3-2 on Thursday.

In singles action, Pirolozzi won a third-set tiebreaker over David DiNola, 3-6, 6-2 (10-6), and Chen cruised against Mani Vahedi, 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Landon Shaw/Sloan defeated Mason Mathews/Carson Hamelin, 6-2, 6-2; DeCarlo/Clayton outlasted Minh Lee/Ofek Cohen-Inbar, 6-7, 7-5 (10-5); and Samson Lewis/Nik Barnes routed JJ Pascuta/Christian Dowling, 6-0, 6-1.

The two teams split the girls singles matches. Greig dropped just one game in a No. 1 singles win over Autumn Hoppert, 6-1, 6-0, and the Spartans' Adair Perini evened the tally with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Abby Kennell.

Bishop Walsh won a pair of thrilling third-set tiebreakers in Nos. 1 and 2 doubles to take the match win.

Rachel Wharton/Marina Williams outlasted Whitehead/Ashlyn Shaw, 7-6, 3-6 (10-8), and Lydia Vassiliadi/Rachel Still defeated Emma Oyer/Jazmyn White, 6-4, 3-6, (10-8).

The Miners' No. 3 doubles team of Lyla Robison and Ava Armstrong defeated Nila Navarette/Sejal Ghimire, 6-2, 6-1.