MSU target, 4-star SF Coen Carr to announce college decision next week

Michigan State basketball could add potentially one more major prospect to its 2023 class next week.

Four-star small forward Coen Carr announced on Friday night that next week he’ll be committing to his college destination. He will make his college decision known on Aug. 9.

Carr visited Michigan State last week, and received an offer from the Spartans during the trip. He hasn’t released a finalists list but is reportedly also considering Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Indiana.

Carr ranks as the No. 59 overall prospect and 10 small forward in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He also ranks as the No. 2 player from South Carolina.

I will be committing on 8/9 — Coencarr_23 (@Coencarr2) August 6, 2022

