MSU target, 4-star OL Avery Gach commits to rival Michigan

The Spartans have came up just short against their rivals in a battle for a big-time offensive lineman prospect in the 2025 class.

Avery Gach of Franklin, Mich. committed to Michigan on Friday afternoon, picking the Wolverines over Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Gach is a four-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Gach ranks as the No. 13 interior offensive lineman and No. 196 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from Michigan.

Gach had been projected to end up at Michigan for the past few weeks so the choice does not come as a surprise. This still, however, is a prospect the Spartans would have loved to add to their 2025 class.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ OT Avery Gach has committed to Sherrone Moore and the defending national champion @UMichFootball Wolverines 〽️ Gach chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin.https://t.co/JBmYfRoEfd pic.twitter.com/rBChfS5fCo — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire