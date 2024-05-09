Advertisement

MSU left off Grand Valley State transfer DL Jay’Viar Suggs finalists list

robert bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State football is no longer in the running for Grand Valley State transfer defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs.

Suggs related his finalists list earlier this week, and Michigan State didn’t make the cut. The six schools included on his list were: Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, USC and Wisconsin.

Suggs is one of the top remaining defensive linemen in the transfer portal. He took a visit to Michigan State before releasing his finalists list so one can assume that visit didn’t go as well as the Spartans would have liked.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire