MSU left off Grand Valley State transfer DL Jay’Viar Suggs finalists list

Michigan State football is no longer in the running for Grand Valley State transfer defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs.

Suggs related his finalists list earlier this week, and Michigan State didn’t make the cut. The six schools included on his list were: Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, USC and Wisconsin.

Suggs is one of the top remaining defensive linemen in the transfer portal. He took a visit to Michigan State before releasing his finalists list so one can assume that visit didn’t go as well as the Spartans would have liked.

Grand Valley State defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs is down to six schools: Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, USC and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound grad transfer tallied 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks in 2023. More: https://t.co/wKsn9Htv4G pic.twitter.com/6fTO5o0fUR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 8, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire