MSU to host Georgia transfer RB Andrew Paul this weekend

Michigan State football will reportedly host a running back transfer from one of the top programs in the country.

Georgia transfer running back Andrew Paul will reportedly visit Michigan State on Saturday for the Spartans’ spring showcase event. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported the notable transfer portal news on Friday.

Paul is a former three-star running back from Dallas, Texas in the 2022 class. In his career at Georgia, he ran for 129 yards and one touchdown on 29 attempts. He also has two career receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia running back transfer Andrew Paul is set to take an official visit to Michigan State Saturday to Monday, the @APSportsAgency tells @247Sports. Ran for 129 yards and a touchdown as a freshman at Georgia last season.https://t.co/BTBROjyUN7 pic.twitter.com/jPxI0HoyVP — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire