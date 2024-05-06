MSU Hoops left off On3’s updated ‘Way-Too-Early’ rankings for next season

James Fletcher III of On3 doesn’t believe Michigan State is a top 25 team entering the thick of the offseason.

The transfer portal has closed and most of the teams across college basketball have finalized their rosters for the 2024-25 season. There will be some additions still for a few, but for the most part the rosters are set.

So how does Michigan State stack up with the rest of the country? Well, Fletcher doesn’t have them in his new “Way-Too-Early” rankings for next season.

Only a few Big Ten teams made his list: UCLA at No. 16, Purdue at No. 18, Indiana at No. 21 and USC at No. 23.

Check out the rankings from On3 below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire