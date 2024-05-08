MSU football reportedly in contact with Wyoming transfer DL Gavin Meyer

Michigan State is reportedly one of many big-time schools to show interest in Wyoming defensive lineman transfer Gavin Meyer.

On3 is reporting that Meyer has received interest from numerous power four schools, including Michigan State. Other notable schools to contact Meyer includes Cal, Florida State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Duke, Houston, West Virginia, Purdue and Illinois.

Meyer played in 26 games across the past two seasons, and racked up 26 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 2023.

Wyoming transfer DL Gavin Meyer receiving ACC, Big Ten interest Michigan State among the pack of schools showing interest.https://t.co/zuXegcRdwZ via @on3sports — Jim Comparoni (@JimComparoni) May 7, 2024

