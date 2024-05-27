MSU Football offers 2026 4-star WR Naeem Burroughs

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an elite wide receiver from Florida.

Naeem Burroughs of Jacksonville, Fla. announced on Sunday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Burroughs is a four-star wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Burroughs ranks as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 81 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 11 player from Florida in the class.

According to 247Sports, Michigan State is the 25th school to extend an offer to Burroughs. Other notable schools to offer Burroughs includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

AGTG ✞ Blessed to earn an offer from The Michigan State University #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/fXA0l42A43 — Naeem “Tha Dream” Burroughs 2026 WR/ATH (@ThaDr3am__) May 26, 2024

