MSU basketball reportedly remains in contact with 5-star PF Koa Peat

One of the top prospects in the 2025 class remains a top priority for Michigan State basketball.

Michigan State basketball reportedly is one of many big-time schools to be in contact with five-star power forward Koa Peat of Gilbert, Ariz. According to 24 / 7 High School Hoops, Peat has reportedly been hearing from the following schools since the live period began in June: Michigan State, Baylor, North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Indiana, Pitt, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Virginia, Houston, Memphis, UCLA, Illinois and Nebraska.

Peat ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of more than 25 schools to already extend an offer to Peat. Some of the other notable programs to offer Peat includes Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona, Indiana, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas and Houston.

Peat is a tough, physical…

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire