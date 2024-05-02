MSU basketball included in ESPN’s Bracketology for 2025 NCAA Tournament

It’s never too early to look ahead to next year’s NCAA Tournament, right?

The next college basketball season is months away but that hasn’t stopped Joe Lunardi of ESPN to start looking ahead to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He has released a new batch of “Bracketology” and, to no surprise, Michigan State is in his field of 68.

Lunardi currently has Michigan State as a No. 5 seed in the East Region. The Spartans would face No. 12 seed McNeese State in this projected matchup.

Michigan State is one of 12 teams from the Big Ten in Lunardi’s projected bracket. Click on the link below to see the complete bracket projection from Lunardi:

NCAA Bracketology: 2025 March Madness men's field predictions. 🏀🏀 https://t.co/146SOUuyXo — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) May 2, 2024

