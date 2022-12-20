MSU basketball forward Malik Hall returns to practice, won’t play against Oakland this week

Michigan State basketball is close to getting back one of its best players.

Head coach Tom Izzo met with reporters on Monday and confirmed forward Malik Hall has returned to practice for the Spartans. Izzo also stated Hall will not play in this week’s matchup against Oakland on Wednesday but is hopeful he’ll be back for the following game against Buffalo on Dec. 30.

Hall has been out with a foot injury since mid November, with Hall last appearing against Villanova on Nov. 18. Hall is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds in four games this year.

The Spartans host Oakland on Wednesday from the Breslin Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

MSU hoops notes: Izzo said today the hope is for Malik Hall to return for Buffalo Dec. 30. He won’t play vs. Oakland. That game, of course, is the return of Rocket Watts. Izzo still thinks had COVID not wiped out the 2020 offseason, Watts’ story at MSU might’ve been different. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) December 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire